Man Arrested After Being Accused of Impersonating Police in Wilton

Wilton Police have arrested a man accused of impersonating police in Wilton over the weekend.

Officials said 41-year-old David Rozon from White Plains, New York, was arrested after officers saw him driving at a high speed with red and blue flashing lights on the dashboard on Danbury Road.

An officer tried to pull him over but Rozon engaged them in pursuit, according to police. Authorities eventually stopped Rozon in the town of Redding.

Police said they determined that Rozon had used the red and blue flashing lights to stop a vehicle on Danbury Road earlier in the evening at which time he got out of the car and identified himself as a police officer, while yelling at the other driver before fleeing the scene.

Rozon admitted that he did try to pull a car over on Interstate 95 after they'd cut him off. He was subsequently arrested and faces charges including criminal impersonation of a police officer, second degree breach of peace, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, improper use of colored flashing lights, and more.

Connecticut State Police is aware of the incident.

He was held and released after posting a $2,000 bond. Rozon is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.