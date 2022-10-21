Groton

Man Arrested For Carrying Pipe Bombs in Groton: Police

NBC Connecticut

Police arrested a man they say was carrying pipe bombs in Groton Thursday.

Officers responded to a medical call in the area 516 Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Benjamin Dahm carrying a backpack with objects inside that appeared to be pipe bombs, according to police.

Officers shut down the area and called in the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad determined the devices were actual pipe bombs. They were disabled and rendered inoperable, police said.

Dahm was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal bomb manufacturing, illegal possession of explosives, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree breach of peace. He was held on $150,000 and was expected to be in court Friday.

Dahm's motive was not immediately clear.

The FBI is also investigating.

