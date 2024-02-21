Man arrested for crashing into police cruiser multiple times after Enfield robbery: PD

Enfield police have arrested a man accused of crashing into a police cruiser multiple times while fleeing the scene of a robbery on Tuesday.

Authorities said they were alerted that a vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent robbery was spotted in the Freshwater Commons Plaza at about 4:45 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle and identified a suspect, who allegedly fled the area. A tire deflation device was deployed and the man's car eventually came to a stop on Interstate 91 after ramming a police cruiser several times.

Police said the man appeared to reach for something under the passenger seat. It was later determined that he had a large machete in the car, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody and faces several charges including engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to assault an officer, criminal mischief and more.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday. No injuries were reported during the incident.