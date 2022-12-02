Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday.

Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m.

The officer was in the area to oversee construction work, and ensure the safety of drivers and workers. Police said signs, construction cones and traffic trucks displaying flashing yellow lights were blocking off the right lane and the exit 7 off ramp.

The officer saw a vehicle driving at a high speed in the center lane. The car reduced its speed and made an abrupt right turn into the right lane to get onto the off ramp, which was blocked off because of the construction, state police said.

That's when the trooper turned on his lights and tried to stop the car, which ultimately stopped halfway down the off ramp.

The driver appeared to be exhibiting signs of possible impairment and police called in for backup. Police said the driver didn't perform the sobriety test to standard and was ultimately taken into custody.

Authorities said the driver's car was towed from the scene and she told officers she had the drug PCP with her.

The woman faces charges including driving under the influence, failure to maintain established lane in a construction zone, possession of a controlled substance and more. She was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.