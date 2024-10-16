Man arrested for DUI after deadly pedestrian crash in Lisbon: state police

A man is accused of being under the influence when he hit and killed a pedestrian in Lisbon on Monday night and he has been arrested.

State police said a 36-year-old man from Ledyard was driving a Dodge Ram northbound on River Road around 10:30 p.m. when he went off of the side of the road and hit a pedestrian and a guardrail.

After the initial collision, the pickup truck also collided with a telephone pole.

According to state police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

State police said the pickup truck driver was arrested and is facing charges including illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The pickup truck driver was held on a $75,000 bond and was released into the custody of the Department of Corrections at Corrigan Correctional Facility.

Investigators believe there will be additional charges related to the investigation.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.