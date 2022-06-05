Man Arrested for DUI After Multiple Wrong-Way Crashes on Route 8 in Beacon Falls, Seymour

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man for driving under the influence after investigators said he was involved in multiple wrong-way crashes on Route 8 in Beacon Falls and Seymour on Saturday night.

Troopers received numerous 911 calls about a wrong-way driver going southbound on Route 8 in the northbound lanes of the highway by exit 23 in Beacon Falls around 6:20 p.m. State police found the wrong-way disabled vehicle just north of exit 22 in Seymour.

Investigators said the wrong-way vehicle had been involved in three separate crashes before coming disabled in the northbound median/left lane of the highway.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, later identified by authorities as 51-year-old Kevin Reilly, of Seymour, was given standardized field sobriety tests, which state police said he failed. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reilly is facing charges including illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, evading responsibility, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment.

He was issued a $5,000 bond, was released to a sober party and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.