Man arrested for DUI in connection to North Branford crash that left 1 injured

A man was arrested for driving under the influence in connection to a crash in North Branford that left a woman seriously injured on Friday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Foxon Road and Totoket Road around 8:40 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived and said they found one driver, identified as a a 24-year-old North Branford woman, with serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

A 30-year-old man from East Haven was arrested at the scene and is facing charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license, reckless driving, assault with a motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic signals and unsafe passing.

The man was held on a $100,000 bond and was released on Saturday after posting that bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 14.