Man arrested for evading deadly crash in Cheshire last year: police

A man has been arrested for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that happened in Cheshire on Nov. 19, 2022, state police said.

Connecticut State Police said 64-year-old Walter Spencer was located and arrested in Waterbury on Wednesday for the 2022 crash that happened on Highland Avenue.

Spencer allegedly hit two cars, then spun out and hit two others, according to police. Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front passenger seat and sustained life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

An arrest warrant states that Spencer was driving well over the speed limit before the accident. State police previously said Cheshire police were trying to stop Spencer before the crash.

Troopers investigating the crash said Spencer is being held on a $250,000 bond and faces several charges including manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, three counts of evading responsibility resulting in physical injury, interfering with an officer, and more. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before the crash is asked to call Detective Kenneth Pelletier at 860-278-6063 or email kenneth.pelletier@ct.gov.

