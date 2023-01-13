CT Man Hits Police Cruiser While Trying to Steal Snowplow in East Hartford: Police

A man allegedly tried to steal a snowplow and hit a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene in East Hartford.

Police said they stopped a truck trying to take a snowplow on Hillside Street on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled from the parking lot and struck a police cruiser.

Authorities say there was minimal damage to the cruiser and no one was injured. The driver has not been arrested.

No additional information was immediately available.