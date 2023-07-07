Man arrested for lighting fire near Meriden Veterans Memorial Monuments

A man faces multiple charges after police say he started a fire near the Veterans Memorial Monuments in Meriden.

According to the Meriden Police Department, the 35-year-old suspect placed a book into a light fixture that illuminates one of the monuments.

Police say the man lit the book on fire, and also jammed a hub cap into the light fixture.

It was determined by Meriden fire officials that the fire was started by an outside source and not an electrical issue, according to the police report.

The fire was extinguished by the Meriden Fire Department.

Following an arrest, the man was charged with breach of the peace, criminal mischief, and reckless burning.