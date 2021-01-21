Hamden Man Accused in Wife's Murder: Police

A man was arrested after being accused of murdering his wife in Hamden, according to police.

Derrick Miller, 57, of Hamden, was arrested at Meriden Superior Court.

Officials said Darlene Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of her car on Dec. 16. She died from her injuries shortly after.

Miller was also found lying on the ground near the passenger door with a gunshot wound to his torso, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Dec. 29, Miller was arrested on criminal charges relating to possession of a firearm and illegal alteration of a firearm. He was detained on a court-ordered $500,000 bond.

Now, police said Miller is being held on a $2 million bond.

Detectives with the Hamden Police Department conducted the investigation.