Southington

Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography in Southington

184836742
Getty Images/iStockphoto

close up of lights on a black police car

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Southington Police Department have arrested a local man for possession of child pornography.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 67-year-old Philip Graveline, of Southington, after they received a tip about Graveline having child pornography.

A search warrant was completed and served at his residence. It was found that Graveline had about 300 images deemed to be child pornography on his computer. He was arrested on January 14, 2020.

Local

Glastonbury 14 mins ago

Person Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Glastonbury

Department of Motor Vehicles 2 hours ago

Gas Leak Closes DMV in Old Saybrook

Graveline was held pending a $250,000.00 bond and appeared in New Britain Court on January 15, 2020.

This article tagged under:

SouthingtonSouthington Police
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us