Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography in Southington

The Southington Police Department have arrested a local man for possession of child pornography.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 67-year-old Philip Graveline, of Southington, after they received a tip about Graveline having child pornography.

A search warrant was completed and served at his residence. It was found that Graveline had about 300 images deemed to be child pornography on his computer. He was arrested on January 14, 2020.

Graveline was held pending a $250,000.00 bond and appeared in New Britain Court on January 15, 2020.