Man arrested for robbery and sex assault of woman on hiking trail in Manchester: PD

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Manchester on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the hiking trail near Charter Oak Park. Officers were told that a woman walking on the trail was thrown to the ground by a man, identified as Daquan Clark-Blue, 30, of Manchester.

Authorities said the man groped and physically assaulted her, before trying to take her purse and cell phone.

The woman took a photo of the suspect before he fled, and officers conducted a search of the area. Clark-Blue was found at a home on the street, only a short distance away from where the incident happened, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but the extent is unknown.

Clark-Blue was taken into custody without incident after investigators found the clothes he was wearing during the alleged assault. Police said he faces charges including assault, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, strangulation, threatening, larceny, robbery and more.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about the apparent assault is asked to contact the police department at 860-645-5500.

