Man Arrested for Role in Several Street Racing Incidents Across Connecticut

A Norwalk man has been arrested for acting as a "ring leader" in several street racing incidents across the state.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested 20-year-old Jefferson Duron over the weekend. He was taken into custody following a months-long investigation.

Troopers said they worked to "proactively combat Street Takeover events" that were scheduled to happen Sunday night. These events were set to happen at undisclosed locations across the state, according to police.

About 200 people took part in separate takeovers across Hartford, Tolland and New Haven counties on Sunday. Troopers identified a suspect vehicle that allegedly led these events.

The suspect vehicle was spotted on Interstate 91 in the Milford area. Troopers pulled the car over, and Duron was ultimately arrested.

Street takeovers are when illegal street racers and mobs of spectators take over a specific area, blocking roads, intersections and parking lots while simultaneously initiating races, performing burnouts, setting fires and releasing fireworks, according to state police.

"All events can be extremely dangerous and the public is asked to be cautious when approaching one. Racers and most spectators will not leave or back down when law enforcement arrives," state police said in a statement.

Troopers noted that police cruisers have been boxed in and vandalized a handful of times during these incidents. During one event in particular, a person displayed a firearm and jumped on the hood of a police vehicle.

Duron faces charges for inciting a riot, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and more. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He appeared in court on Monday. These street racing incidents are actively being investigated.

Anyone with information about other people involved in these incidents is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.