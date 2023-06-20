Man arrested for sex assault of 9-year-old girl in Meriden: police

A man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Meriden last year, police said.

The Special Crimes Unit was notified of the sex assault in August 2022. They started investigating shortly after.

Officers arrested David Ferri on June 14 after obtaining an arrest warrant. He faces charges including criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury and impairing the morals of children.

"We at the Meriden Police Department are wholeheartedly committed to protecting children. We understand the impact of these crimes and we work with partner agencies to help provide services to the affected victims and their families," the police department said in a statement.

Ferri is being held on a $200,000 bond. No additional information was immediately available.