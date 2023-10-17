Man arrested for shooting that left 8-year-old grazed by bullet in Bridgeport: PD

Police have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that left an 8-year-old with a graze wound in Bridgeport earlier this year.

ShotSpotter alerted to 16 rounds of gunfire activated in the 300 block of Orchard Street and another four rounds in the 300 block of Spring Street around 11 p.m. on July 23.

Shortly after, police said dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the ear in the 200 block of Orchard Street.

When emergency crews responded to the area, they said they found an 8-year-old child with an injury to his ear. The boy and his mom were transported to an area hospital so the boy could be treated for a non-life threatening graze wound. The mom was not injured.

According to investigators, the mom and 8-year-old were visiting family who lives on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured. The family was visiting from central New York state.

Authorities don't believe that the mom and 8-year-old were the intended targets. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives developed a suspect and ultimately arrested him on narcotics charges on Oct. 12. Days later, the 23-year-old was re-arrested on charges related to the Orchard Street shooting.

He faces charges including first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, illegal discharge of a firearm and more. He is being held on a $200,000 bond. Police expect additional arrests to be made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenneth Mckenna at (203) 581-5245.