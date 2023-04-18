Man Arrested for Threatening Coworkers, Place of Employment in Danbury: PD

A man was arrested with hundreds of rounds of ammunition after threatening his coworkers and place of employment in Danbury, according to police.

The police department said Jun Yao Chen was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill another employee during an argument. Witnesses told police that Chen also made a threat to shoot up and bomb his workplace.

Officers responded to a local business on Shelter Rock Road on Monday for the threatening complaint. Police said Chen has a valid pistol permit and multiple firearms registered to him.

Due to the severity of the claims, a risk protection order was completed and a search warrant was executed. Officers found hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers.

All of Chen's weapons were seized. He was taken into custody and faces charges including first-degree threatening, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Chen is being held on a $1 million bond. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-797-4611. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting DANBURYPD and your message to 847411 or through their website.