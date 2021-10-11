east lyme

Man Arrested For Trying to Crash Into Police Officer in East Lyme: PD

A man was arrested Sunday after trying to crash into a police cruiser in East Lyme earlier this year, police said.

Officials said 59-year-old Robert Amato, of East Haven, was arrested after police executed a warrant in relation to an incident that happened in April.

He was previously in the custody of the Groton Police Department before East Lyme executed their warrant.

Amato is accused of driving towards a police officer with his car. Police said the officer was able to get into his cruiser and reverse away before being rammed into by Amato's car.

Officials said Amato's car, which was parked at the exit 74 commuter lot in East Lyme, had been involved in a series of crimes.

Amato faces charges including assault of a public safety officer, second degree reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer and resisting.

