Man arrested for vandalizing six cars at train station in Westport

By Katie Langley

Westport Police say they arrested a man for damaging and attempting to break into several vehicles at Saugatuck Railroad Station on July 5.

Authorities responded to a report of a man vandalizing and trying to enter cars at the train station at approximately 10 a.m. They reportedly found the suspect pulling on door handles in the parking lot.

The suspect allegedly broke windshield wipers and sideview mirrors, damaging six cars in total.

