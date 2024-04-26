new haven

Man arrested for grabbing customer, demanding money from bank teller in New Haven: PD

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after allegedly grabbing a bank customer and holding a sharp object to her neck while demanding money in New Haven.

Police said they responded to Wells Fargo on Chapel Street on April 8. The incident happened just after 9 a.m.

Employees told police that after a customer finished her transaction with the teller, a man wearing all black clothing, a mask and gloves grabbed her, put her in a headlock and pushed her back on the counter.

The man then pulled out a sharp object, held it to the woman's neck and demanded money from the teller, authorities said. He then fled.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the woman wasn't hurt. The man, 39-year-old Perry Charnas, was arrested on Thursday.

He faces robbery and assault charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us