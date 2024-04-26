Man arrested for grabbing customer, demanding money from bank teller in New Haven: PD

A man has been arrested after allegedly grabbing a bank customer and holding a sharp object to her neck while demanding money in New Haven.

Police said they responded to Wells Fargo on Chapel Street on April 8. The incident happened just after 9 a.m.

Employees told police that after a customer finished her transaction with the teller, a man wearing all black clothing, a mask and gloves grabbed her, put her in a headlock and pushed her back on the counter.

The man then pulled out a sharp object, held it to the woman's neck and demanded money from the teller, authorities said. He then fled.

Police said the woman wasn't hurt. The man, 39-year-old Perry Charnas, was arrested on Thursday.

He faces robbery and assault charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond.