Man arrested on many charges after hitting police cruisers, parked cars in Waterbury

A man has been arrested on a slew of charges after crashing into multiple police cruisers and parked cars after fleeing from officers in Waterbury.

The police department said a 22-year-old was taken into custody after police tried to serve an outstanding warrant around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities responded to an apartment on Grove Street, where the man tried to elude officers by driving off in a stolen Jeep Cherokee.

While trying to flee, the man crash into three parked cars, three police cruisers and a large dumpster, according to police.

He was ultimately taken into custody. Police found a stolen handgun that was loaded in the car. Officers also found multiple stolen credit cards, ID cards and a large quantity of drugs.

The man faces several charges including criminal mischief, criminal trover, reckless driving, theft of a firearm, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, larceny of a motor vehicle and more.

Authorities said he is a convicted felon with prior narcotics convictions, and he is prohibited from carrying firearms or ammunition.

He is being held on a $800,000 bond and is expected to face additional charges for separate stolen car incidents.