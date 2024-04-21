Man arrested in Saturday Bridgeport stabbing that left one injured

Bridgeport Police arrested a man yesterday that they say stabbed a person outside of a smoke shop in Bridgeport.

Officers responded to the intersection of Middle and John Streets at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say the suspect was asking patrons and staff for money inside G' Smoke Shop and was asked to leave. After he went outside, police say the suspect got in an altercation with another man and stabbed him.

The victim arrived at the hospital as police were investigating. He suffered from a stab wound to the chest and is now in stable condition.

Police found the suspect, who was bloody and carrying a knife, entering the Bridgeport Train Station on Water Street. They followed him and arrested him in the station bathroom.

The suspect is facing charges for assault, in addition to two outstanding warrants.