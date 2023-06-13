Man arrested in connection to 2019 deadly shooting in Hartford

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hartford from 2019 that left one person dead and another person injured.

Dispatchers received reports of shots fired and a person shot on Winship Street in Hartford on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s on Winship Street and Douglas Street. He was transported to Hartford Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Police said the man has since recovered from his injuries.

A second man was found in a vehicle nearby. According to police, the man who was 24 at the time of the shooting was later pronounced dead by emergency personnel on scene. Authorities identified the man as Eros Diaz, of Avon.

After a lengthy investigation, police said 35-year-old Geno McMahon, of Hartford, was developed as a suspect. An arrest warrant was approved by a judge last Friday.

Officers said McMahon was found hours after the warrant was signed. He was taken into custody and then transported to the Detention Division. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

McMahon is being charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.