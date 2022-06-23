Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Overdose Death in Willimantic

A man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to the 2019 overdose death of Khrista Bishop, police said.

Officials said they're arrested William Sonner, whose DNA was found on drugs used by Bishop. During their investigation, authorities determined there was evidence of fentanyl use found at the scene.

In 2020, Sonner was arrested for possession with intent to sell charges in relation to Bishop's death.

In the past few months, police said they developed new information with the help of the State's Attorney's Office. Officials applied for a new warrant and on Thursday, Sonner turned himself in to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He faces second-degree manslaughter charges. Police said he was released on a court-set $20,000 bond.