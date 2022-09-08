Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Death of Hamden Man

A New Haven man is facing charges related to the murder of a 27-year-old in 2021, police said.

Brian Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the killing of Tyishoun Matheney that occurred on Butler Street near Goodrich Street in Aug. 2021.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting, which ultimately revealed that Ward was with Matheney when he was shot by another person. Police said Ward shot at the shooter after the initial shots were fired.

Ward faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and more. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Police are still investigating Matheney's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048 or by email at jcrawford@hamdenpd.com. Callers can remain anonymous.