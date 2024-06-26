Man arrested in connection to 2023 crash in Pomfret that killed woman

A man who is accused of causing a crash in Pomfret that killed a woman in October has been arrested.

State police have arrested 35-year-old Ian Gillis, of Griswold, after investigating the crash on Oct. 9.

He was driving a 1967 Triumph GT6 and hit a tree on Route 169 just before 8:30 p.m. that evening, according to police.

The passenger died at the scene. Police identified her as 35-year-old Elisha Eden Roode, of Waterford.

Gillis suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to a hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, police estimate that he was going between 70 and 74 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is posted as a 30- or 35-mile-per-hour zone.

A state trooper who responded to the reported that there were three beer cans in the vehicle, some of which still had liquid in them, and a witness said Gillis admitted to having consumed a couple of alcoholic beverages, according to police.

Gillis has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving and failure to drive upon right side of roadway.

He was released on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on July 1.