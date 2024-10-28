Waterbury

Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Waterbury store

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a store in Waterbury earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Snipes on October 15 around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man with a gun had threatened store employees and physically assaulted one of them before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Jose Rivera-Gonzalez, of Hartford. Authorities said they executed a search warrant at his house last Wednesday and found items linking him to the robbery at Snipes on October 15. Ammunition was also reportedly seized from the home.

Officials say Rivera-Gonzalez is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal record including previous charges for armed robbery, robbery, kidnapping, firearms violations, unlawful restraint and larceny.

Waterbury police said his last case in their city happened in 2013 when he robbed a TD Bank and was placed on federal probation. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having guns or ammunition.

Rivera-Gonzalez was arrested and is facing charges including robbery, assault, larceny and criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition. He is being held by the state Department of Corrections on a $75,000 bond.

