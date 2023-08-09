Man arrested in connection to armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace sale

A man from Hartford has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace sale in South Windsor on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to Strawbridge Condominium Complex on Mill Pond Drive after getting reports of an armed robbery.

It reportedly happened after an attempted Facebook Marketplace transaction involving the sale of an iPhone. Police said the suspect showed a gun during the robbery.

While police were attempting to identify the suspect, a second armed robbery with a gun displayed happened in the same area.

A police K9 responded to the area, found the victim's wallet and tracked directly to the front door of a condo on Mill Pond Drive.

Officers said they contacted the resident who was shown a Ring camera picture of the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old James A. Majors, Jr., of Hartford. The resident identified Majors and said he was in the basement of the home.

Majors surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. While searching the home, police said they found a black P80 pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

He was processed and held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.