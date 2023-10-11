meriden

Man arrested in connection to bomb threats at Jonal Labs in Meriden

Man arrested for bomb threats targeting former employer.

By Lia Holmes & Bob Connors

NBCConnecticut.com

A man accused of making two bomb threats to a Meriden business in February is under arrest.

Gamalier Santiago, 29, was taken into custody in Massachusetts last week.

According to Meriden police, Santiago called in bomb threats to Jonal Labs twice in February.

Both incidents forced the business on Center Street and a satellite office on Pratt Street to be evacuated. Nearby businesses were evacuated as well and the threats halted train service in the area, police said.

The disruptions to businesses and rail service cost an estimated $63,000, according to police.

Santiago was an employee at Jonal Labs at the time he made the bomb threats, police said.

Santiago was taken into custody in South Hadley, Massachusetts on Oct. 6 and is being held on fugitive from justice charges.

Santiago is awaiting extradition to Connecticut to face two counts of first-degree threatening, police said.

