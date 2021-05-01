Bristol

Man Arrested in Connection to Bristol Shooting From Last Month

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Bristol that happened last month.

Officers said 34-year-old Hector Santana Jr. was taken into custody without incident at the Red Roof Inn on Saturday morning.

According to police, Santana was wanted on an arrest warrant for a shooting in Bristol that happened on April 9. There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Santana is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit assault and criminal possession of a firearm and weapon in a motor vehicle, investigators said. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

He will be in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Bristolshooting arrest
