Man arrested in connection to crash that killed Meriden woman

A man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a woman in Meriden earlier this year.

Police responded to Main Street in South Meriden around 3:30 a.m. on March 12 after getting a report of a two-car crash.

At the scene, it was determined two white Acuras were involved in the crash.

Police said 32-year-old Johnathan Reyes, of Meriden, was driving his 2021 Acura TLX and Dennise Acosta, who was 53 at the time, was driving a 2015 Acura ILX.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to authorities, Acosta was trapped in her vehicle and was extricated by firefighters. She was transported to MidState Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. Reyes suffered minor injuries in the crash and refused medical care.

After a thorough investigation, police said it was determined that Acosta was traveling west on Main Street and made a left turn into the driveway of her home. It is believed that Reyes was also traveling west at over 80 miles per hour in the same area, came up behind Acosta and hit her driver's side door as she made the turn.

Police said Reyes was attempting to pass Acosta and was in the eastbound lane when he hit Acosta's car. Investigators said the speed limit for Main Street is 30 miles per hour.

Reyes turned himself in on Wednesday on an arrest warrant. He is being charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is due in court on August 25.

His warrant had a $50,000 bond. After posting bond, Reyes was released.

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Meriden on Sunday morning.