Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Assault in Killingly: Police

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly assault that happened at a condominium in Killingly.

Officials said they received a wellbeing check on a man Tuesday night at about 10:05 p.m. The caller allegedly told police that the man was overdue to return home and was last known to be visiting a condo in town.

After investigating, police said they found the man in a condo at the Whetstone Mill complex. He was suffering from life threatening injuries and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said 43-year-old Alexander Neidhart IV, of Killingly, was arrested in connection to the incident and he faces first-degree assault charges.

Officials said there is no threat to the public and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Neidhart is being held on a $500,000 bond and was arraigned Wednesday.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

