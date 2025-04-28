Man arrested in connection to deadly boating incident on Candlewood Lake last May

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly boating incident that happened on Candlewood Lake last May.

Environmental Conservation Police officers received a report of an unresponsive woman at Brookfield Grove on Candlewood Lake in Brookfield on May 29, 2024. It was initially reported that the woman, later identified as 19-year-old Roselyn Blanco, of Danbury, had been pulled out of the water and she was a passenger on a boat that was tied to the dock.

According to investigators, it was later determined she had injuries consistent with a propeller strike. Blanco was transported to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

EnCon police conducted an extensive investigation and were able to develop probable cause for an arrest. Officials said 23-year-old Robert McDonald, of New York, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and reckless operation of a vessel.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due to appear in court on May 15.