Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Middletown Stabbing

Middletown police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing earlier this month.

Officers said 25-year-old Tevin Perry, of Middletown, was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. The warrant was for charges related to a deadly stabbing on June 7, 2020.

Police were called to Washington Street near Pearl Street shortly before 2 a.m. after getting reports of a man being assaulted with a knife.

When authorities arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Andrew Brown responsive in the roadway, in need of medical attention.

Emergency services arrived shortly after and transported Brown to Middlesex Hospital, where he died later that day from his injuries, police said.

Perry is facing charges including murder, carrying a dangerous weapon and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $3,250,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.

