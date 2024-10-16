Norwalk

Man arrested in connection to deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk last month.

Dispatchers received a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Winfield Street and Pequot Drive on September 14.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

During the crash, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and died the following day, according to police. He was identified as Dwight Clifford St. John, of Norwalk.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Winfield Street. The pickup truck reportedly started to make a left turn onto Pequot Drive when it collided with the motorcycle that was traveling straight.

Officers applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old man from Norwalk who was driving the pickup truck. He was arrested on Tuesday.

He is facing charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while turning left. His bond is set at $50,000 and he is due in court on October 29.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us