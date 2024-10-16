Man arrested in connection to deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk last month.

Dispatchers received a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Winfield Street and Pequot Drive on September 14.

Investigators said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

During the crash, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and died the following day, according to police. He was identified as Dwight Clifford St. John, of Norwalk.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Winfield Street. The pickup truck reportedly started to make a left turn onto Pequot Drive when it collided with the motorcycle that was traveling straight.

Officers applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old man from Norwalk who was driving the pickup truck. He was arrested on Tuesday.

He is facing charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while turning left. His bond is set at $50,000 and he is due in court on October 29.