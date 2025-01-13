Norwich

Man arrested in connection to deadly Norwich stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Norwich last week.

Officers were notified about an unresponsive man covered in blood that had been transported to Backus Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Once at the hospital, police said it was determined the man had a stab wound. He later died of his injuries.

The man who died was identified as 39-year-old Nelson Chumap, of Norwich.

Investigators said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Baltic Road and a home was established as a crime scene.

Inside the home, authorities said they found 23-year-old Jhon Paul Cela-Pichisaca, of Norwich. He was arrested for assault and breach of peace after witnesses reportedly identified him as being involved in a physical fight with Chumap before his death.

During the investigation, police said they determined Cela-Pichisaca was responsible for Chumap's stab wound.

With help from the New London State's Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was drafted and submitted to charge Cela-Pichisaca with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was arrested and held in Norwich Police custody on a $500,000 bond pending his arraignment.

It is believed that this was a targeted event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Lawton at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3157.

