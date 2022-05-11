Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Shooting in West Haven

A man was arrested Wednesday following a months-long investigation into a deadly shooting in West Haven, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 16, 2021 at a home on Platt Avenue.

Authorities said 52-year-old Paul Burruss, of New Haven, was taken into custody in Seymour with the help of several police departments.

A man identified as Carlos Gore Jr. was pronounced dead after being shot.

Police said an arrest warrant for Burruss was granted on April 27. He faces charges including felony murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and more.

He was transported to the West Haven Police Department where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The FBI New Haven field office and the Milford States Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation. Police also thanked the public for their help.