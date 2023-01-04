Man Arrested in Connection to December Shooting in Middletown

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident in Middletown last month.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on South Main Street at about 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Responding officers determined that 31-year-old Titus Cooper allegedly shot at a building and an unoccupied vehicle. Investigators said 12 rounds were fired.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cooper as a result of their investigation.

He was ultimately arrested Wednesday on a slew of charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit assault, and more.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-638-4140.