Man Accused of Shooting 2 People at Auto Parts Store in Newington

Police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting at an auto parts store in Newington on Sunday night.

Officers were called to O'Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found two employees suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man and the woman who were shot were transported to an area hospital. Authorities have not released details on their conditions.

Before police arrived to the scene, investigators said the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Sherod Aldon Hackett, of Montville, fled the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police resources were brought in from surrounding towns to search for Hackett. Investigators used police K9 units, aerial drones and tactical units in the area.

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night.

A few hours after the shooting, dispatchers received multiple calls about a suspicious man walking in the area of a neighborhood about a half a mile northwest of the shooting. Police said the man matched the description of the suspect.

Officers responded to the area and found Hackett, who was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained before having police contact.

Charges for Hackett are pending. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court after he is released from the hospital.

A portion of the Berlin Turnpike near the store remains closed on Monday morning. It's unclear when the area will fully reopen.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shannon LaChance at (860) 666-8445.