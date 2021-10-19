Hamden

Man Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting in Hamden that happened earlier this year.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue on May 13, 2021, around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

According to police, a 22-year-old Hamden man was also shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hand and pelvis.

Both victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, investigators said.

Last Tuesday, police said they arrested 23-year-old Michael Wooten, of Hamden, in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Wooten was held on a $350,000 bond and is due in court on November 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Crawford at (203) 230-4048.

