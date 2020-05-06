Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal New Haven Stabbing

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in New Haven last week.

Officers and firefighters responded to a sidewalk on Congress Avenue at Cedar Street last Tuesday after getting a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they said they learned there had been a dispute and an argument between two men before one stabbed the other and fled on foot.

An ambulance transported the man who was stabbed, later identified as 29-year-old Secundino Ramirez, of West Haven. He was later pronounced dead, police said. Ramirez's death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Marcial Morales-Gutierrez (also known as Marcial Lopez-Morales), of New Haven. He is being charged with murder.

Ramirez's death marks the third homicide in New Haven in 2020.