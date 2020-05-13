Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Waterbury Crash

Waterbury police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened last month.

Police said 26-year-old Jamall Smith, of Waterbury, turned himself into the Waterbury Police Department on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

He was wanted in connection to a fatal crash that happened on April 22 on East Main Street, according to officials.

Smith was arrested by warrant and is facing charges including assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and manslaughter with a motor vehicle, officers added.

He was held on a $100,000 boned pending his arraignment.