Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run

A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May.

Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18.

Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise Avenue. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said the man fled the scene. His car was later found in the area of Hume Drive.

Police said the driver faces charges including evading responsibility and interfering with police. He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.