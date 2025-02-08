Man arrested in connection to Hamden hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Hamden last year that left a woman seriously injured.

Officers responded to School Street on Dec. 20, 2024, for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved had reportedly fled after the collision.

On School Street, police said they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured.

Six days later, the vehicle involved in the collision was found by an officer while on patrol, police said.

After an extensive investigation, authorities said an arrest warrant was submitted for a 34-year-old man from Hamden.

He turned himself in on Wednesday and is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The man is due in court on February 19 and was released on a $30,000 bond.