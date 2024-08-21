Waterbury

Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that left woman dead in Waterbury

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Waterbury earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Main Street on Saturday, August 10, around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Once there, police found a woman in the road who had been hit. She was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where she later died. The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Michelle Trausch, of Norwich.

After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators said they identified the driver of that vehicle as 25-year-old Morris Holman, of Waterbury.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Holman. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Holman is facing charges including manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility - death, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance and misuse of a marker plate.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

