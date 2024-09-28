Man arrested in connection to home invasion in North Haven

A man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion in North Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to Avalon Haven around 6 p.m. for a reported home invasion.

Investigators said a child had called 911 to report an unknown man in the house with a knife. The man was described as wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, along with some form of wraps on his hands.

Police said the man entered the home armed with a large knife. An adult inside of the home grabbed an axe and reportedly confronted the man, who then fled.

As officers were canvassing the area, they saw someone exiting the woods nearby. The person, later identified by police as 44-year-old Demitrias Terrell, was found to be in possession of a black ski mask, a large knife and hand wraps commonly used in boxing, according to police.

Terrell was identified as the person who was inside of the home and was arrested, authorities said. He is facing charges including home invasion, possession of a dangerous weapon, threatening, three counts of risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt to commit robbery. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.