Man arrested in connection to machete attack in Bridgeport

A man has been arrested in connection to a machete attack that seriously injured someone in Bridgeport last month.

Officers were called to Seaside Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, after getting a report of an assault with a machete.

In the area, police said they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man with a serious physical injury to his face. He was taken to an area hospital where he was admitted.

A few days later, the man who was attacked was reported to be in stable condition and was expected to survive.

According to police, the machete attack happened along Waldemere Avenue at the Diamond 10 baseball field in Seaside Park.

Authorities said 20-year-old Jilmer Valverde, of Bridgeport, was arrested early Monday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Violent Crime Task Force. He was wanted in connection to the machete attack.

Valverde is charged with assault and his bond is set at $750,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.