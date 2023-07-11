Man arrested in connection to Marshalls parking lot shooting in Ansonia

Ansonia police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Marshalls last night.

The police department said the shooting happened on Main Street on June 22. Officers were called to the area of 407 Main St. at about 6:30 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe a fight broke out between two men in the parking lot. Javier Martinez, 31, believed another man said something to him. He followed the man into Marshalls and allegedly demanded to see his car, according to authorities.

The men went outside and the victim tried to show Martinez he was not involved in the incident, but he was ultimately threatened, police said.

Officers said Martinez pulled out a gun, placed it against the victim's neck and the two fought. During the fight, two shots were fired with one hitting the victim's car and the other hitting Martinez in the leg.

Police said Martinez does not have a pistol permit. He was arrested by warrant on Tuesday and he faces charges including criminal attempt at assault, threatening, reckless endangerment and more. He is being held on a $300,000 bond and appeared in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left here.