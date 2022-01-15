meriden

Man Arrested in Connection to Meriden Home Invasion

Police have arrested a man in connection to a home invasion in Meriden on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of a man on Old Colony Road attempting to kick down an apartment door and threatening to fire shots through it around 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found the apartment door was forced open and 22-year-old Camron Wilson had gained entry into the apartment.

According to police, while inside, Wilson confronted an adult male. An adult female and her infant hid elsewhere in the apartment and maintained phone contact with dispatchers.

Wilson was taken into custody. Investigators said a loaded 9mm handgun with a 15-round magazine was found in Wilson's possession while he was being taken into custody.

No serious injuries or shots fired were reported.

Authorities said Wilson is a convicted felon and was found to be wanted on multiple warrants from outside agencies.

He is facing charges including home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, criminal use of a weapon, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, threatening, criminal mischief and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Wilson is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 25.

