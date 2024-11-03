Man arrested in connection to New Haven street takeover

A man has been arrested in connection to a street takeover in New Haven on Friday.

Officers from New Haven and troopers from Connecticut State Police were proactively preventing street takeovers and targeting people involved on Friday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Shelton Avenue and Bassett Street. Once there, they said they found a blue Crown Victoria in the center of a circle of spectators.

Authorities said there have been thefts of municipal Crown Victorias in recent weeks reported by various towns and a similar vehicle was reportedly involved in several incident including shutting down Interstate 95 on the Pearl Memorial Bridge on October 19.

Police attempted to stop the Crown Victoria, but the driver fled from police. Starchase and stop sticks were successfully deployed and officers pursued the vehicle. Authorities said the 18-year-old male driver continued to flee until the right tire came off the car at the entrance to I-91 North. The driver exited the car and attempted to flee, however, officers apprehended him after a foot chase.

The driver is facing charges including racing/spectating, larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to obey officer signal, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Two other people who were inside of the car were also arrested. It's unclear what charges they may face.

Later on, officers shut down a street takeover on Central Avenue and Yale Avenue. The cars involved in the takeover were doing stunts in the intersection, police said. As officers approached, they began to leave. Stop sticks were deployed and several vehicles had their tires deflated as they left the area.